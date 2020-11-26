Light rain showers and mild for Thanksgiving

Cloudy and somewhat rainy for our Thanksgiving.

Happy Thanksgiving! It’ll look dreary today with cloudy skies and light showers and/or drizzle continuing throughout the day. At least it’ll be mild with highs in the mid 50s! Overnight, that light drizzle may continue on with the cloudy skies, and lows falling down to around 50. Friday will be mostly dry with that light drizzle still possible but with highs in the low 50s. There may be some light flurries flying around Saturday morning as well.

After those flurries are done in the early hours of our Saturday, the weekend overall is looking great! Sunshine eventually filters through by the afternoon and lasts through Sunday. Highs will range from the mid 40s to low 50s both days. Next week is still looking to be pretty messy with a large East Coast storm expecting to make some big impacts. Monday will be mostly rain, Tuesday looks to be a rain/snow mix, Wednesday and Thursday are looking to be mostly snow. Keep an eye on those days!

THURSDAY: Cloudy with light rain showers/drizzle (40%).

High: 54

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light drizzle (30%).

Low: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with drizzle possible.

High: 51

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with light sprinkles/flurries (20%).

Low: 37

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds after some morning flurries (20% AM).

High: 46

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 51 Low: 32

MONDAY: Rain showers with late day snow mixing in (60%).

High: 45 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Rain/snow mix (60%).

High: 40 Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers likely (40%).

High: 36 Low: 29