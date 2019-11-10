Latest Forecast: Rain to Snow for Veterans Day and beyond.

Cloudy skies and mild temperatures tonight will give way to dramatic changes for the beginning of the upcoming workweek. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s tonight, which is seasonable for this time in November.

However, a blast of bitterly cold Arctic air will arrive later on Monday evening and linger in the Valley through Wednesday.

Rain showers on Monday afternoon will change over to snow showers by the evening hours. More snow is forecast for Trumbull and Mercer counties, where you could pick up 3″-4″ of snow through Tuesday when the lake effect bands set up. Most of Mahoning County will pick up 1″-3″ inches with some additional accumulations on Tuesday. Columbiana County will likely pick up around 2″ of snow with some bands of snows making that far south on Tuesday.

Temperatures go from around 40 on Monday to lows in the lower 20s Monday night and into Tuesday morning. It will be windy on Tuesday with strong northwest winds blowing over the relatively mild waters of Lake Erie. This is the perfect recipe for lake effect snowbands to develop. Highs on Tuesday AND Wednesday will be only in the upper 20s. Overnight lows could set new low temperatures records for this time in November.