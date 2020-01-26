Late day snow showers Sunday

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow showers developing late afternoon and evening. A dusting to a half inch possible. High today in the mid 30’s.

MONDAY: Early temperatures in the upper 20’s. Chance for mainly morning snow showers. High in the low to mid 30’s.

QUIET WEATHER FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK: Partly sunny skies, for much of the work week. Highs in the mid 30’s. Partly sunny and 40° on Friday. Low 40’s Saturday with a rain/snow mix chance. Cooler Sunday, with highs in the mid 30’s and a chance for snow showers.