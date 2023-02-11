POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Veterans’ Outreach held a Valentine’s benefit dinner this evening at The Lake Club. The sold-out event had 140 guests.

An anonymous donor made this event possible. He donated money from the wedding he was supposed to have at The Lake Club.

Vice president of Veteran’s Outreach, Robert Julian, says the donor cares deeply for veterans so he wanted to help them.

Julian says their non-profit organization will use the proceeds from the event for food, housing and veterans’ everyday needs.

“Doing any kind of fundraiser you have money to put out upfront and we don’t like to use that kind of money for any kind of fundraiser if we don’t have to,” Julian said. “The whole idea of raising money is to help the veterans, not to spend it on having a good time.”

The event included dinner, a fifty-fifty raffle, live music and dancing.

Julian said the benefit turned out to be a huge success.