COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A kickoff time has been set for Ohio State’s game Oct. 8 against Michigan State.

The game in East Lansing, Michigan, will begin at 4 p.m.

The third-ranked Buckeyes (4-0) are coming off a 52-21 win over Wisconsin, and before getting to the Spartans, they must face Rutgers on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The Rutgers game will kick off at 3:30 p.m.

The Spartans (2-2) are coming off a 34-7 loss to No. 21 Minnesota in their Big Ten opener. They play at Maryland on Saturday before taking on the Buckeyes.