Isolated storms possible this afternoon

Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with isolated storms possible later on with nice and average temperatures.

We started off our morning with cloudy skies and a few light sprinkles, but most of the cloud cover will stick through the afternoon. We’ll see some sunshine later on, but we’re also watching for the chance for an isolated storm to pop-up around 3-6 PM. Otherwise, it’s going to be a decent day with highs in the upper 60s. Most of the work week is looking dry and very warm in the 70s and 80s. A couple of spotty rain chances for Wednesday and next weekend are possible.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with AM light showers, then PM partly cloudy skies with isolated storms possible (20%).

High: 68

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 49

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 72

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Low: 49

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High: 78

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated rain possible (20%).

High: 80 Low: 55

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High: 82 Low: 60

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High: 84 Low: 62

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain possible (20%).

High: 82 Low: 62