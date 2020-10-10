Increasing clouds and rain chances

Moisture from Delta bringing rain chances for next few days

It’s going to be a warm but wet weekend! Today will be in the upper 70s for high temperatures. However throughout the day, we will be noticing the clouds increasing leading up to some showers and storms for this evening. Storms will be rather isolated and sub-severe. Showers and cloudy skies continue through the rest of the overnight hours with lows dropping down into the mid 50s thanks to the winds turning out of the north overnight.



Sunday will be a bit cooler with highs around 70° and showers continuing with very little sunshine. The clouds and rain won’t clear the Valley at least until the early hours of Tuesday. So make sure you keep the umbrellas and rain jackets around the next few days! Skies eventually clear out for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. Then our next system will move through on Thursday bringing us a big shot of cold air just in time for the weekend.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with evening rain and storms possible.

High: 77



TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain showers.

Low: 53



SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with 50% chance of showers.

High: 70



SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with 30% chance of showers.

Low: 57



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with 30% chance of showers.

High: 73



TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds then partly sunny.

High: 67 Low: 52



WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 66 Low: 47



THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers likely.

High: 65 Low: 47



FRIDAY: Clouds decreasing and much cooler.

High: 55 Low: 41