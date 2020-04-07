If your business is open, the Better Business Bureau wants to hear from you

If your business is open during the coronavirus outbreak, the Better Business Bureau wants to hear from you

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If your business is open during the coronavirus outbreak, the Better Business Bureau wants to hear from you.

The business organization has put together a COVID-19 “We’re Working” message and is highlighting essential businesses.

BBB officials say customers are still contacting them for referrals.

Businesses can log onto BBB.org to let customers know who is still operating and use a new logo that says COVID 19: We’re Working.

Those interested can contact Melissa Ames at melissa@youngstown.bbb.org to update their business profile with the new logo and designation.

Also, if you have an important status change that you would like communicated through social media, tag BBB and they will share your posts to their audience. BBB can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.