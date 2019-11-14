Hubbard soccer record-holder, standout gymnast heading to college ranks

Hubbard's A.J. Trobek signed with Lake Erie College Soccer, while Keely Young signed with Kent State Gymnastics.

Hubbard, A.J. Trobek and Keely Young

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of standout student athletes from Hubbard made their college choice official Wednesday.

A.J. Trobek has signed to play college soccer at Lake Erie College.

Trobek was a 4-year letterwinner for the Eagles. He owns the career record for most goals with a total of 77. This past season, he tallied 35 goals.

For his efforts, he was named First Team All-District and Second Team All-State.

Gymnast Keely Young will compete in the Division I ranks at Kent State University.

She previously competed as part of the TOPS program, having qualified to train at the Olympic training center. Young is a multi-yeat qualifier to state and regionals, and excels in the uneven bars.

