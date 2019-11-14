Hubbard soccer record-holder, standout gymnast heading to college ranks

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of standout student athletes from Hubbard made their college choice official Wednesday.



A.J. Trobek has signed to play college soccer at Lake Erie College.



Trobek was a 4-year letterwinner for the Eagles. He owns the career record for most goals with a total of 77. This past season, he tallied 35 goals.

For his efforts, he was named First Team All-District and Second Team All-State.

Gymnast Keely Young will compete in the Division I ranks at Kent State University.

She previously competed as part of the TOPS program, having qualified to train at the Olympic training center. Young is a multi-yeat qualifier to state and regionals, and excels in the uneven bars.