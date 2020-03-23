COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine says he is lot looking to see a large number of citations or arrests from the stay-at-home order, but he says local police, sheriffs and health departments will help enforce it.

The order makes broad exceptions for things like leaving for health and safety, necessary supplies and services, working for an essential business or for outdoor activity.

“I would suspect that if there is a violation and the police are aware of that violation, that they would go and talk directly to the people involved, or the person involved,” said DeWine. “I would assume that they would give that person a warning. I would assume they would give the person a warning and then they would have to make up their mind, based on what the person did after that, how to react.”

Governor DeWine says a conference call has been held with local mayors and local police departments on tonight's stay at home order. He said we are not looking to see arrests or a lot of citations issued.https://t.co/vmZ0azFi9k pic.twitter.com/3RCNsNTwMb — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) March 23, 2020

He says the difference now is that the state is no longer asking people to stay inside, they are now telling people to stay inside.

“We have ratcheted this up and it is quite serious,” said DeWine.” We dould not have issued this if it was not a matter of life and death.”

He says the decision about citing people will be made by individual police officers, just like any other law.

DeWine also said that administrative action could be taken against the liquor licenses of bars that open.

According to Ohio Revised Code 3701.352, 3701.81 and 3701.99, violating an order of the health director or knowingly exposing others to a contagion is a misdemeanor of the second degree.