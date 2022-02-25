YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, (WKBN) – Home sales nationally decreased by 5.7% in January, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Month over month contract signings were also down for the past three months. Only the West registered an increase.

The group said that homebuyers are dealing with several market issues including low supply, mortgage rate increases and increasing home prices.

“Given the situation in the market – mortgages, home costs and inventory – it would not be surprising to see a retreat in housing demand,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist.

Yun says interest rates will continue to rise and the Russia-Ukraine conflict is likely to impact global oil supply which “further burdens inflation” and could cause aggressive rate hikes. He tempers that outlook with the possibility that investors will move toward treasury bonds, which could result in temporary short-term relief to interest rate hikes.

A more focused look at the pending home sales shows a decrease in the Northeast of 12.1%, the Midwest fell 5.9%. The South slipped 6.3% and the West increased 1.5%, according to NAR.