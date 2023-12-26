(WKBN) – The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is 14 cents higher this week at $2.86 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

The national average for a gallon of gas fell to a 2023 low of $3.06 on December 18 but has increased over the past week to $3.12. This marks the first weekly increase since September. Tuesday’s national average is 13 cents less than a month ago and two cents more than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dipped slightly from 8.86 to 8.75 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly by 2.7 million barrels to 226.7 million barrels. Robust gas demand and elevated oil prices have jolted pump prices as the US enters winter.

This week’s average prices: Northeast Ohio Average $2.867

Average price during the week of December 18, 2023 $2.721

Average price during the week of December 27, 2022 $2.935



Average prices of unleaded self-service gasoline in various areas:



$2.881 Alliance

$2.855 Ashland

$2.857 Ashtabula

$2.899 Aurora

$2.894 Chesterland

$2.817 Cleveland

$2.827 Elyria

$2.829 Independence

$2.826 Lorain

$2.880 Lyndhurst

$2.855 Massillon

$2.843 Mentor

$2.869 New Philadelphia

$2.837 Niles

$2.972 Norwalk

$2.917 Oberlin

$2.826 Parma

$2.656 Ravenna

$2.890 Solon

$2.986 Willard

$2.807 Youngstown

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by 28 cents to settle at $74.22. Oil prices rose due to attacks on tankers in the Red Sea. Because of those attacks, vessels had to be re-routed around the Cape of Good Hope, which requires increased transportation costs. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories rose by nearly 3 million barrels to 443.7 million barrels last week.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.