Here’s what the new Cleveland Guardians sign could look like at Progressive Field

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Downtown Flats Design Review Committee agenda

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The City Planning Commission in Cleveland will soon be reviewing plans for the proposed Guardians sign at Progressive Field.

It is similarly scaled to the existing sign that it’s replacing.

The final design is on the agenda for the Downtown Flats Design Review Committee.

It will then be reviewed by the City Planning Commission on October 1.

The sign will be lit with LED lights and painted red.

The team announced the name change earlier this year in the wake of a nationwide reckoning over racist names and symbols.

The team’s last home game as the Indians was Monday.

