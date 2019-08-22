Great weather moving in

Forecast:
Tonight: Clearing skies. Patchy fog.
Low: 52
Friday: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 71
Friday Night: Mostly clear.
Low: 50
Saturday: Mostly Sunny.
High: 72
Sunday: Mostly Sunny.
High: 78 Low: 53
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon and evening. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 58
Tuesday: Chance for a showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 76 Low: 62
Wednesday: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 62
Thursday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 58
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 58