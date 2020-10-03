Governor, Ohio First Lady, and Lt. Governor all test negative for coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, and Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted all received their results from COVID-19 tests taken Friday, and all tested negative.
Governor DeWine met with President Trump last month during his visit to Ohio and was on board Air Force One.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Bobby Ocean Band back at it in Austintown, playing first show since February
- Highlights: Poland vs. Struthers
- Highlights: South Range vs. Hubbard
- Reynolds improves to 4-0; Raiders’ rushing attack accounts for over 300-yards
- Hickory clinches share of Region 3; Henwood becomes schools’ all-time leading passer