Governor, Ohio First Lady, and Lt. Governor all test negative for coronavirus

Governor DeWine met with President last week during his visit to Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, and Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted all received their results from COVID-19 tests taken Friday, and all tested negative.

Governor DeWine met with President Trump last month during his visit to Ohio and was on board Air Force One.

More headlines from WKBN.com: