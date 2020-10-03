Governor, Ohio First Lady, and Lt. Governor all test negative for coronavirus

Governor DeWine met with President last week during his visit to Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio

Credit: governor.ohio.gov/

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, and Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted all received their results from COVID-19 tests taken Friday, and all tested negative.

Governor DeWine met with President Trump last month during his visit to Ohio and was on board Air Force One.

