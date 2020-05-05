Gov. DeWine has stern words for protesters targeting staff and media

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine didn’t pull any punches Monday when addressing protesters outside the Statehouse in Columbus.

While the governor acknowledged and appreciated the right to protest and said he has become accustomed to people demonstrating throughout his political career, he took issue with an incident where a reporter was confronted by a protester He also eluded to some targeting of Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

“It’s not fair game to disrespect the news media, to be obnoxious to the news media. That is not fair game. You should come after me,” DeWine said.

The governor was talking about an incident Friday where a woman confronted an NBC4 reporter. The woman got very close to the journalist and berated her for the station’s coverage of the coronavirus in Ohio.

“Don’t go after people who are exercising the First Amendment rights that we value in this country so very, very much,” DeWine said. “Just remember they are informing the public about you, what you are saying and what you think is important…to treat them with disrespect, to not observe social distancing with them, to be just obnoxious, I find that very, very sad.”

There was also mention of an incident involving Dr. Acton’s family, but DeWine did not elaborate.

“The members of my cabinet, including Dr. Acton, work exceedingly, exceedingly hard, but I set the policy. So, when you don’t like the policy, demonstrate against me but to bother the family of Dr. Acton, I don’t think that is fair game. I don’t think that is right. I don’t think that is necessary to get your point across.”

