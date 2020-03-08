Going to feel like Spring



“Spring Ahead” your clocks 1 hour @ 2am Sunday.



Clear skies and light winds will remain overnight and through the morning hours of Sunday. Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper 20s by sunrise.



Sunny, breezy and very mild for early March is the forecast for Sunday. Highs will be around 60 degrees with southwest winds 5 – 15 mph through the day.



Remaining breezy and mild for Sunday night with overnight lows near where our normal HIGHS should be for this time of the year — in the lower 40s !!



Staying warm for Monday with increasing clouds with highs reaching the lower 60s. Our next rain system arrives very late on Monday night and brings rain through the day on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 50s.

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple or Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.