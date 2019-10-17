GM/UAW deal expected to follow previously released offer, sources say

Sources close to the negotiations say the deal follows proposals GM released previously during negotiations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Auto Workers union is expected to release details Thursday of a tentative contract agreement reached with General Motors that could end the union’s month-long strike.

According to The Detroit News, sources close to the negotiations say the deal follows proposals GM released previously.

Those details include a three percent wage increase in two of the years and four percent lump-sum bonuses in the other two years, raising wages for senior production workers to $32.32 an hour, up from $30.46.

A ratification bonus is also expected in the deal of more than $9,500 for permanent employees. Temporary workers would receive $3,000.

A $12,000 cap on profit sharing would also be eliminated in the deal GM previously released.

The question concerning the future of GM’s shuttered plants is still up in the air. Tim O’Hara, president of Local 1112 at GM Lordstown, said he is not optimistic that the deal will bring a new product to the assembly plant here.

“Nothing official yet but not hearing anything positive for Lordstown,” he said.

The Detroit News says the deal all but confirms that GM Lordstown would not get a new vehicle from GM but could possibly build batteries for another company, and the newly-formed Lordstown Motors Corporation, which is a division of Cincinnati-based Workhorse, wants to build electric trucks at the plant.

The UAW will hold a press conference Thursday from the Marriott Renaissance Hotel in Detroit following a 10:30 a.m. UAW GM Council meeting. More details are expected to be unveiled at that time.