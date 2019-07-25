GM Lordstown workers protest outside of Trump visit in West Virginia

The local group claims President Trump is not keeping his promises

WHEELING, West Virginia (WKBN) – President Trump was in Wheeling, West Virginia Wednesday for a private fundraiser for his reelection campaign, but he was met by a group of laid-off GM Lordstown workers.

The workers protested Trump’s visit, claiming he is not keeping his promises.

One of them worked at Lordstown 38 years. Another had to find another job.

“He said all these jobs are coming back and so far, it’s been exactly the opposite. Every community’s been touched by somebody having to leave, or go somewhere or their seniority couldn’t take them anywhere so they have no job at all,” Ronald Clark said.

“I would like for the head of state to uphold the promises that he made to the people of the Mahoning Valley — protecting Ohio jobs because we’re not seeing anything that shows anything that he said was truthful,” Braylin Rushton said.

The president has called on another company to reopen the GM Lordstown plant.

Trump sent out tweets in March shortly after GM Lordstown closed, praising the plant and the U.S. economy.

About two years ago, Trump visited Youngstown’s Covelli Centre and told people not to sell their homes because the jobs are coming back.