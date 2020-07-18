Getting hot and humid for your Sunday with thunderstorms in the forecast

Weather stays hot and humid with chances for storms for the first half of next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear, warm and muggy tonight…Low: 70
— Partly sunny, hot and humid Sunday with isolated late afternoon and evening thunderstorms…High: 92…Low: 70
— Mostly sunny and humid Monday…High: 88…Low: 67
— Chances for thunderstorms Tuesday…High: 89…Low: 68
— Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms Wednesday…High: 86…Low: 70
— Mostly sunny Thursday with a spotty shower possible…High: 85…Low: 64
— Mostly sunny Friday…High: 86…Low: 63
— Partly sunny with a spotty shower possible next Saturday…High: 88