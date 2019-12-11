Fruit mix recalled after 33 sickened in Pennsylvania

Investigators are looking into possible salmonella contamination

(CNN) – A New Jersey produce company is recalling some of its cut fruit due to possible salmonella contamination.

Tailor Cut Produce recalled its Fruit Luau Mix and pre-cut honeydew, cantaloupe and pineapple products after several people in Pennsylvania got sick.

The affected fruit was distributed between November 15 and December 1. The product comes in 2/1 gallon cases with a date of production stamped on the side.

The company sells its products wholesale, and they are distributed to institutions such as hospitals, restaurants and schools.

Production of the products is suspended while an investigation is underway.

More information is available on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.