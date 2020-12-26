Frigid Saturday, warmer Sunday

Snow showers taper off Saturday, but frigid temperatures stick through the afternoon.

Quite a bit of snow fell overnight across the Valley making for lots of snow-covered roads this morning. After a very cold morning start, we barely increase our temperatures to the lower 20s today, but wind chills will likely remain in the single digits to lower teens throughout the day. Snow showers eventually taper off by tonight, but at least for today it should be mainly concentrated in the snowbelt with additional light snow accumulations possible. Winds remain blustery for today, but calm down by tonight. Mostly cloudy skies remain through tomorrow, but at least it’ll be warmer Sunday with highs back in the lower 40s!

A couple of systems to watch this week. First Monday into Tuesday. It’ll start as rain Monday then snow mixes in that evening then transitions over to all snow by that night into Tuesday with light snow accumulations possible. The next system will come through New Year’s Eve on Thursday. It will start as rain then switches over to all snow by that evening. So start thinking of keeping your New Year’s Eve plans all indoors since it’s looking like it’ll be heavy snow falling around the midnight hour for now.

SATURDAY: Very cold and blustery. Snow showers possible primarily in the snowbelt (40%). Additional light snow accumulations possible.

High: 23

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow ending (20%).

Low: 17

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 42

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 35

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain showers then snow mixing in by the evening (60%).

High: 39

TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers (30%)

High: 30 Low: 19

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 42 Low: 20

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Rain to start then switches over to snow by the evening (60%).

High: 49 Low: 39

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Chance for snow showers (30%)

High: 32 Low: 25