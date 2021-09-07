Free at-home COVID tests available for Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio health officials want to remind everyone that free at-home COVID testing kits are available at many local libraries.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) purchased 2 million rapid at-home tests with the intention of making them easily available statewide.

The state has partnered with the Ohio Library Council and other entities to make the tests available to anyone for any reason.

Mahoning County Public Library accounted in March that they are participating in the program.

Libraries are participating on a voluntary basis. Call your local branch to see if they are giving out the tests.

Since February, the state has made nearly 160,000 tests available for libraries to provide to their communities.

To find available tests, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov. Please keep in mind that the demand for testing is very high, so please call ahead to make sure a test is available.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state. Many providers offer walk-in

appointments or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at

gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.