Former Indians’ Outfielder Tyler Naquin finds new MLB home

Cleveland Indians Tyler Naquin points to teammates while celebrating his three-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians’ Outfielder Tyler Naquin has signed a minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds.

The deal includes an invitation to Major League spring training.

Naquin spent a total of five seasons with the Indians after being selected with the number 12 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M.

Last season, he batted just .218 with four home runs and 20 RBI’s in forty games.

He spent part of the 2012 minor league season with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, appearing in 36 games.