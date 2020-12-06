Flurries and colder weather for a few days

Cold December-like weather and flurry chances stick around through Tuesday

Snow flurries continue on throughout the day and last through at least Tuesday. We’ll pick up little to no accumulation each day. Highs still remain in the 30s and low in the 20s through at least Tuesday. As we warm back up by Wednesday with highs in the 40s, we’ll reintroduce some isolated rain chances back in the picture. Afterwards, it’ll remain mostly dry with just a mix of sun and clouds throughout each day! Then we’re tracking our next storm system arriving Saturday bringing along some rain chances.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries (20%). Little to no accumulation.

High: 34

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries (20%). Little to no accumulation.

Low: 24

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries (20%). Little to no accumulation.

High: 35

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries (20%). Little to no accumulation.

Low: 25

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries (20%). Little to no accumulation.

High: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain chances (20%).

High: 42 Low: 26

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 48 Low: 32

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 50 Low: 35

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving (30%).

High: 52 Low: 37