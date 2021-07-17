Flash flooding occurring across the Valley

Flash flood warnings are in place for a few areas across the Valley. Flash flood watch in effect until 8 PM Saturday.

Several areas across the Valley are experiencing flash flooding this Saturday afternoon. This comes after a long, soaking week of continuous showers and storms.

Throughout the afternoon, certain areas have received between 1-4″ of rain in a short amount of time causing the already saturated grounds to overflow.

Most impacted areas are small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, and low-lying and poor drainage areas.

A flash flood watch is in effect for all Valley counties until 8 PM Saturday evening. Flash flood warnings have already been issued. Click on the “Weather” tab above to check for the latest information.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY:

• Do NOT attempt to drive through a flooded area or closed off road

• Turn around, don’t drown!

• Find a different route or follow the detours

WHAT TO DO IF THE FLOOD WATERS ARE RISING:

• Seek higher ground immediately (ex: upstairs, roof)

• Call 911 for help

• Wait out until help arrives or the storm has passed and water has receded

• Do NOT walk through flood waters especially if you do not have an updated tetanus shot within the last 5 years

Viewers from across the Valley are sending in flash flood photos from Saturday.

Send us your weather photos to our See It, Send It here.

Viewer submissions can be viewed here.