Feds say illegal steroid seller stole IDs of Howland gym members

Accounts were set up from information stolen from a gym membership list

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Bazetta Township, who was convicted and sentenced in 2014 for illegally selling steroids, is now facing new charges.

Joseph Stiver and Justin Robbins are charged with money laundering in connection to the illegal steroid business.

In court documents filed this week in federal court, Stiver and Robbins are accused of money laundering and using personal information from some members of Global Fitness in Howland Township to open fraudulent bank accounts.

Dozens of transactions were recorded through the fraudulent bank accounts that were set up based on the stolen information taken from the gym membership list.

In the steroid selling scheme, Stiver would also attempt to conceal customer payments by having them use wire services or purchase cards such as MoneyPak or Greendot.

Stiver would use Robbin’s name and other aliases to receive the wired money in the Detroit/Ann Arbor, Michigan area where Robbins lived.

Robbins would transfer money from the store value cards to an account where Stiver would have access. Robbins would take his cut of the money and turn the rest over to Stiver who would pay his suppliers and for other “drug trafficking goods that were used in Stiver’s steroid distribution scheme.”

Stiver and Robbins are expected to be arraigned and enter guilty pleas in the case at an undetermined time.