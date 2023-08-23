(WKBN) — The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is warning consumers to be cautious of tainted sexual enhancement products.

The FDA is notifying consumers that certain products promoted for sexual enhancement have been found to contain hidden ingredients and may pose a significant health risk.

The FDA testing found the following products to contain active drug ingredients not listed on the product labels:

The list included only some of the potentially dangerous products, according to the FDA. Even if a product is not included in this list, consumers should exercise caution before using these types of sexual enhancement products.

These products may cause potentially serious side effects and may interact with medications or dietary supplements a consumer is taking. Consumers should use caution when considering purchasing these types of products, the FDA warns.

“It is clear from the results of our decade of testing that retailers and distributors, including online marketplaces, do not effectively prevent these types of potentially harmful products from being sold to consumers,” the FDA warning stated.

The FDA encourages consumers and health care professionals to report any adverse events to the agency’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program so the agency can take action to protect the public from any unsafe products.