CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Registration is now open to enter an exhibit for this year’s Canfield Fair.

Rules and regulations, as well as entry and premium books, can be found on the Canfield Fair’s website.

Online registration is preferred, but you can also register by mail or by visiting the Administrative Office at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

The 175th Canfield Fair is scheduled for September 1-6.