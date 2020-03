ESPN is reporting that the Cavs have been told to self-quarantine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Cavs have been told to self-quarantine.

ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst reports the team is one of five Jazz opponents who have been told to self-quarantine.

The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Utah Jazz on March 2.

A member of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus Wednesday, prompting the NBA to suspend the season until further notice.