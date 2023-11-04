YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mahoning County’s elections director Thomas McCabe has been charged with an OVI, according to court records.

McCabe is also the head of the Republican Party in Mahoning County.

Court records show that Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled McCabe over near McClurg Road and Southern Boulevard on Wednesday. He faces charges including OVI and failure to yield right of way.

Records say he was charged with OVI after refusing blood alcohol content testing.

McCabe was arraigned in court on Thursday and no future court has been set at this time.