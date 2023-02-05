NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The second annual Eastwood Ice Fest at the mall’s event center experienced warm weather for its event Sunday.

Students in the hospitality and event management program at Kent State University carved out ice sculptures as part of their class project.

There were also kid-friendly activities, performances and a soup cook-off.

Donations from the soup contest went to the American Welfare League of Trumbull County.

“I’ve never practiced but I feel like you really don’t need that much practice,” said Yaeleh Thompson of the hospitality event program. “You do need the safety tips of the hose and chainsaw and using all the power tools but so far it’s been fun, it’s Michael’s first time as well.”

The event was free to attend.