Early snow showers Saturday

SATURDAY OUTLOOK

Look for snow covered roads with around an inch of accumulation overnight. Temperatures in the upper teens early. Isolated snow showers this morning, with mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon. High in the upper 20’s.



THE LAST FRIGID NIGHT TONIGHT

Skies will start to clear tonight, and lows again in the upper teens.

WARMING TREND STARTS SUNDAY

Warmer Sunday after a frigid start. Partly to mostly sunny and a high in the mid to upper 40’s.



WARMER OVERNIGHTS AHEAD

Low in the upper 30’s Sunday night, with partly to mostly cloudy skies.



DAMP BUT MILD ON MONDAY, FIRST HALF OF THE WEEK

Temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s for the first half of the week. On and off rain showers will be likely for much of Monday-Wednesday



TURNING COLDER LATE WEEK

A series of cold fronts will drop temperatures back into the 30’s for Thursday-Saturday.

Chance for wintry mix Thursday. Colder with isolated snow showers Friday. Mostly cloudy and chilly next Saturday.

