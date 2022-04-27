YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured early Wednesday after dozens of rounds were fired at four homes on an East Side street.

Police were called around 12:45 a.m. to the 300 block of South Jackson Street for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they discovered one home had been hit at least eight times by gunfire.

A man in another home, who said he had been sleeping, had seven bullet holes in his house and a vehicle in the driveway had at least five bullet holes, reports said.

Another home was hit five times and a vehicle was damaged by gunfire, and a fourth home had one bullet hole in it.

Reports said police found 24 .223 shell casings and 23 7.62mm shell casings, both of which are often associated with semiautomatic rifles. Police also found 12 .45-caliber shell casings, reports said.