SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Dole Fresh Vegetables has issued a voluntary recall of their bagged salads packaged at their Springfield, Ohio and California plants.

According to the FDA, there is a concern about the iceberg lettuce being contaminated with listeria.

This applies to Dole-branded and some store-brand salads. Anyone with those salads is advised to throw them away.

Recalled items from the Springfield facility were sold in Ohio and Pennsylvania, and recalled items from the California plant were also sold in Pennsylvania.

Recalled items from the Springfield plant have a product lot code beginning with the letter W and have a best if used by date between Dec. 22, 2021 and Jan. 9, 2022.

Recalled items from the California plant have a product lot code beginning with the letter B and have a best if used by date between Dec. 23, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of the products.

A full list of affected products including UPC codes are available on the FDA’s website.