YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Five defendants who were among 14 indicted last September for selling drugs in Youngstown entered guilty pleas earlier this week in federal court.

The pleas now mean that all the defendants in the case have either pleaded guilty. Some of them have been sentenced.

Entering guilty pleas Tuesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson were Key-Shaun Davis, age unavailable; Terrence May, 48; Christina May, 28; Terris May, age unavailable; and Shainka Simmons, 40.

Simmons, Terris May and Terrence May will be sentenced Jan. 25; the other two defendants will be sentenced Jan. 23.

All of the defendants pleaded guilty to the first count in the indictment, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

Davis and Terrence May pleaded guilty to several other charges. Court documents said Terrence May was one of the leaders of the drug ring.

Besides the conspiracy charge, Terrence May pleaded guilty to six counts of distribution of either crack cocaine, fentanyl or heroin; and Davis pleaded guilty to four counts of distribution of either crack cocaine, cocaine or fentanyl as well as using a communications facility in furtherance of a drug case.

It is not clear how all of the Mays are related but several times in the indictment people talk of Terrence May giving drugs to one of his sons or daughters to sell.

The indictment said Terrence May used a home on Lasalle Avenue to sell drugs; Thomas May, 43, another defendant who pleaded guilty earlier, used a house on East Evergreen Avenue to sell drugs; Terri May, 23, who also pleaded guilty earlier used a house on Rhoda Avenue to sell drugs; and Terris May and Davis used a home on Southern Boulevard to sell drugs.

According to the indictment, undercover buys began Feb. 8, 2020, and continued until several search warrants were served Jan. 5, 2022.

When the warrants were served, authorities found over $3,400 in cash and materials to store drugs at the home Terrence May was using; a 9mm semiautomatic pistol and an AR-15-type semiautomatic rifle were found at the East Evergreen Avenue home Thomas May was using; and an AR-15 was found at the home of an unindicted co-conspirator.

Investigators also used wiretaps in their investigation, and at one point, Terrence May could be heard arguing with one of the unindicted co-conspirators over the quality of the drugs he was selling. May accused the man of “cutting,” or diluting the drugs too much.