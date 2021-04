There were no witnesses, and police aren't sure what caused it

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana police responded to a recycling center on South Avenue on Wednesday evening for a fire.

The police got there around 5:30 p.m., finding a dumpster on fire.

Courtesy: Columbiana Police Department

The dumpster was fully engulfed so the police called the fire department to take care of it.

According to police, no one saw the fire start, and they aren’t sure what caused it to happen.