YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - In year #1 - the Northeast 8 Conference proved to be a strong addition to the area as three of its' teams won 17 or more games and all three advanced to the District round with Poland winning the Boardman bracket.

How will the conferences' second season play out? Many will point to Poland as well as South Range and Struthers as the teams to beat in the league this year. Joe Bornemiss takes over at Hubbard as the Eagles will attempt to make up ground with many returning starters in tow.