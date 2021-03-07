Cool Sunday, warming up this week

One more chilly day then we’re in store for some warmer, more spring-like weather this week!

Our Sunday afternoon is looking to be pretty nice with some sunshine and clouds. However, it’ll remain on the cooler side with highs still in the mid 30s. We only have one more winter-like night with lows in the mid to upper teens then we are finally warming up starting tomorrow. For Monday, highs will be in the 50s. Then Tuesday through Thursday, we will likely be in the 60s. Monday through Wednesday will be filled with sunshine and warmth. The next best chance to see some rain around here will be this upcoming Thursday with scattered rain showers lasting into Friday. Things are trending cooler heading into next weekend with around average temperatures, so likely highs will be in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 37

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 17

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 55

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy.

Low: 40

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 41

THURSDAY: Scattered rain showers (60%).

High: 62 Low: 50

FRIDAY: Chance for rain showers (40%).

High: 58 Low: 44

SATURDAY: Chance for isolated mixing showers (20%).

High: 45 Low: 36