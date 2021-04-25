Cool Sunday, warming up this week

Below average temperatures for Sunday, but then things will warm up quickly in a couple of days

There will be a slight chance for some leftover isolated showers early this morning, but clouds should decrease heading into the afternoon with highs a bit cooler in the mid 50s with breezy conditions. With lows tonight falling down below freezing, there might be some patchy frost forming overnight. Monday and Tuesday will feature some scattered clouds but will stay dry overall with highs in the 60s and 70s. Our next system is set to arrive mid-week starting Wednesday evening with showers lasting through Friday. There might be a slight chance for some thunderstorms Thursday.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix with isolated showers possible early (20%) and breezy.

High: 56

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Patchy frost possible.

Low: 29

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High: 62

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Low: 45

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High: 78

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance for evening showers (40% PM).

High: 78 Low: 58

THURSDAY: Rain showers with chance for t-storms (60%).

High: 70 Low: 57

FRIDAY: Chance for showers (40%).

High: 62 Low: 48

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 67 Low: 43