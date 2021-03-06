Cool but dry weekend in store

Chilly weekend with highs in the 30s then 60s arrive later this week

We have a chilly weekend in store with highs in the mid 30s. Flurries could be flying around at times, but it’ll remain dry for most of the weekend. Clouds should be clearing up in the afternoons both days. We still have tonight and tomorrow night with morning lows in the mid to upper teens, but then winter loses its grip going into the new week.

Starting Monday, our highs soar back up into the 50s and 60s and last through Thursday. Monday through Wednesday will be filled with sunshine and warmth. The next best chance to see some rain around here will be this upcoming Thursday with scattered rain showers lasting into Friday.

SATURDAY: AM flurries then becoming mostly to partly sunny.

High: 35

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with flurries possible by morning (20%).

Low: 15

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with flurries possible (20%).

High: 36

SUNDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds.

Low: 18

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 54

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 60 Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 40

THURSDAY: Scattered rain showers (60%).

High: 62 Low: 48

FRIDAY: Chance for rain showers (40%).

High: 49 Low: 45