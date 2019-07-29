LIVE NOW /
Columbiana County Fair opens

Columbiana County Fair

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The 174th Columbiana County Fair officially opens Monday even though events have been going on at the fairgrounds since Sunday.

Gates open at 3 p.m. General admission is $5. There will be no rides on Monday.

Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 6 p.m. in the grandstand with the crowning of the 4-H king and queen.

Other events happening Monday include Jr. Fair Booth judging at 11 a.m. and Harness Racing at 1 p.m.

Grandstand events throughout the week include bull riding, a draft horse pull, tractor pull, and demolition derbies.

For a complete list of events go to columbianacountyfair.org.

The fair runs through Sunday.

