Colder with Lake Effect snow showers overnight

What to Expect:

Lake effect snow showers are expected overnight and through a big part of Friday. The heavies snow is expected through the snowbelt. A quick dusting to an inch is possible if you are stuck under one of the bands.

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers. Around 1″ or less. Higher totals in the northern snowbelt.

Low: Mid to Low 20’s

FRIDAY:

Scattered snow showers. Blustery with Wind Chill readings in the mid to low teens through morning. Less than 1″ additional snowfall with higher amounts in the northern snowbelt.

High: Low to Mid 30’s