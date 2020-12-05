Cold and snowy weekend in store

Highs in the 30s with up to an inch of snow possible through Sunday.

Back to the more winter-like weather this weekend! Highs will be on the colder side in the mid to upper 30s this weekend. Cloudy skies will take over, and snow showers return. We’ll see a slight rain/snow mix this afternoon, but it’ll switch to all snow by this evening. Those snow showers will continue through the night with lows falling down into the mid 20s. Through Sunday, we should see up to 1″ of snow accumulations across the area.

Flurries taper off on Monday, and things remain on the colder side with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s through the end of the week and morning lows in the 20s or low 30s. At least it’ll remain mostly dry with just a mix of sun and clouds throughout each day!

SATURDAY: Afternoon rain/snow mix then evening snow showers (40%).

High: 38

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (40%).

Low: 25

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (30%).

High: 34

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (30%).

Low: 24

SNOW ACCUMULATIONS: Trace to up to 1″ by end of the weekend.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries (20%).

High: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 37 Low: 25

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 43 Low: 26

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 45 Low: 31

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 45 Low: 34