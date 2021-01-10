Cloudy Sunday, more sunshine Monday

Quiet and a bit mild for the next few days

Clouds are back for a little bit today, but we’ll still see some sunshine. Clouds break up overnight and through Tuesday, we’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies once again. Highs will still be around 40° each day through mid-week. Overnights for the next few mornings will drop down to the mid & upper 20s.

Enjoy this quiet stretch of weather before our next system comes in Thursday bringing along some more rain/snow shower chances. Eventually by Friday, it will switch to all snow, and that will last through Saturday. That system bringing both rain and snow will be a cold front, so temperatures will drop back to the colder side by next weekend.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 39

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy.

Low: 24

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 41

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.

Low: 26

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 42 Low: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with evening rain/snow showers possible (30% PM).

High: 42 Low: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (40%).

High: 37 Low: 31

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible (30%).

High: 32 Low: 25