Cloudy Saturday, rain & snow for Sunday

Cloudy weekend in store with a Sunday being the messier day

The clouds are back, and they’re not going away for some time. Today will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a light sprinkle, but it’ll be mostly dry with highs around 50°. Overnight, things cool way down back into the low to mid 30s, plus a round of precipitation will be arriving. Since it’ll be just cold enough, we’ll have some rain showers but also some snow showers mixing as well. Those rain/snow showers will last on into the mornings hours of Sunday. However, as things warm back up Sunday afternoon, it’ll switch back to all rain that’ll last throughout the day with highs in the mid 40s. So it’ll be a cold, rainy day Sunday!

Since that moisture still hangs around Sunday night, we’ll see some more snow showers mixing back in and those will last through Monday afternoon. We finally get a break and see some sunshine Tuesday, but highs will be staying on the chilly in the 40s through then. More rain in store for Wednesday, but Thanksgiving is looking to be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for sprinkle! Highs will be in the low 50s for this year’s holiday.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with light sprinkles possible (20%).

High: 50

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix showers (60%).

Low: 34

SUNDAY: Rain/snow showers eventually shift to all rain by the afternoon (80%)

High: 46

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers (60%).

Low: 36

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers (40%).

High: 43

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 45 Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers likely (60%).

High: 53 Low: 38

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with light showers possible (20%).

High: 51 Low: 40

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 50 Low: 35