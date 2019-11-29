LIVE NOW /
Cloudy and cool for your Black Friday

A cool start to your Friday - Tracking the weekend storm system

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a pocket of drizzle or isolated pocket of freezing drizzle through early morning.
High: 39


Friday night: Scattered clouds.
Low: 28


Saturday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for showers afternoon. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 28


Sunday: Chance for a wintry mix early morning. Warming with scattered rain showers. (80%)
High: 52 Low: 32


Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 43 Low: 33


Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 35 Low: 31


Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain/snow shower. (40%)
High: 39 Low: 31


Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 35 Low: 27

