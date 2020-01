Clouds return Thursday with rain into the night

WHITE RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A home west of Montague crashed off the top of a bluff on New Year's Eve, a casualty of aggressive erosion that has been eating away at the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Muskegon County Emergency Services Director Rich Warner told News 8 Wednesday that officials had been monitoring the home in White River Township and working with its owner to try to stop it from falling. He said homeowner Tish Gancer did everything right and had been working with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy to try to prevent the disaster by installing riprap and a rock wall.