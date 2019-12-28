Clouds overnight, rain for Sunday

Clouds increase overnight. Temperatures dip into the upper 30s before milder air and rain showers arrive on Sunday morning.

Rain will become steady and the temperatures will climb into the lower 50s with more rain for Sunday afternoon and evening.

We will see the rain will continue into the early hours of Monday before tapering off. Monday will be breezy and mild before a cold front sweeps through the region by Monday evening. Highs will be around 50 on Monday before colder air arrives for Monday night and Tuesday.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 30s with scattered flurries as cold air settles over the Valley for a couple days.