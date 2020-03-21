Clouds break up overnight; Return Sunday night.

A cloudy and chilly evening will give way to slow clearing overnight. Temperatures will drop to near 20 degrees by sunrise on Sunday morning.

A chilly and start to Sunday will give way to increasing afternoon clouds from the south. Clouds will continue to thicken with rain showers pushing into the area late on Sunday night. Overnight lows will be seasonably mild and only fall down to the upper 30s.

Expect morning rain showers on Monday with scattered showers through the day. Highs on Monday will be around normal for this late in March, which is the upper 40s.

Temperatures will continue to warm up for the rest of the workweek, along with several more chance of rain.

Be safe and check back often for the latest on the weather front from the Storm Team 27 Weather Center.